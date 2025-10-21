Lien Binh Phat makes Vietnamese cinema history

Vietnamese actor Lien Binh Phat wins the Best Leading Actor category at the Golden Bell Awards. Photo courtesy of the actor

Vietnamese actor Lien Binh Phat has captured the spotlight across Vietnam and China after winning Best Leading Actor at the Golden Bell Awards, Taiwan’s most prestigious entertainment accolade, often described as the 'Emmy of Asia'.

Phat’s victory is not only a personal triumph but also a historic milestone for Vietnamese cinema, marking the first time a Vietnamese artist has been honoured on the Golden Bell stage in its 60-year history.

His role in the Vietnam-Taiwan co-production TV series The Outlaw Doctor has propelled him to new heights in his acting career, leaving a lasting impression on industry professionals and international audiences alike.

He played Pham Van Ninh, a Vietnamese doctor practising in Taiwan (China) in the TV series The Outlaw Doctor. Photo courtesy of Greener Grass Productions

Phat played Pham Van Ninh, a Vietnamese doctor practising in Taiwan (China), navigating conflicts between professional ethics and the harsh realities of life abroad. Through his nuanced performance, controlled emotions, and profound ability to convey inner turmoil, he successfully captured the loneliness, struggles and humanity of his character. The judging panel praised his portrayal as a compelling transformation, demonstrating remarkable maturity and an exceptional drive for growth in a young Asian artist.

The China Times called Phat the 'Tony Leung of Vietnam,' referring to the legendary Chinese actor with numerous international awards. Marie Claire Taiwan and several other major news outlets in Taiwan (China) also hailed Lien Binh Phat’s achievements as 'unprecedented'.

On receiving the award, Phat said: "I see this as a reward for my long journey and for everyone who has always believed in and supported me. More than anything, I feel a greater responsibility as a Vietnamese artist to share our stories and spirit with the world."

The actor donated a portion of his prize to a fund supporting migrant workers in Taiwan, as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity with those living far from home. This meaningful action received enthusiastic praise from the online community, with many dubbing him the 'new pride of Vietnamese artists' – not only for his talent but also for his compassionate heart.

The 35-year-old actor rose to fame after the acclaimed project Song Lang (The Tap Box), directed by Leon Quang Le. The film tells the unusual story of a young cai luong (reformed opera) performer amid the intense competition and decline of various art forms.

Regarded as a fresh and distinctive face in Vietnamese cinema, Phat was then invited to participate in several television and film projects, including Quy Co Thua Ke (The Heiress), Ngoi Nha Buom Buom (The Butterfly House), Dien Toi (Crazy Darkness), Hau Due Mat Troi (Descendants of the Sun), and Khong Loi Thoat (No Way Out).

Phat has also participated in numerous entertainment and reality television programmes, most notably Anh Trai Vuot Ngan Chong Gai (Call Me by Fire), where he showcased another artistic facet through his singing and dancing talents. Currently, he has his own YouTube channel where he shares his favourite songs and covers.

Following his resounding victory at the Golden Bell Awards, Phat continues to solidify his status as a powerhouse actor with two new film projects – Quan Ky Nam (Ky Nam Inn), an artistic collaboration with director Leon Le, and Bay Tien (Money Trap), a psychological crime thriller exploring the theme about high-tech fraud. These roles promise to present Phat with new challenges, ranging from deep emotional complexity to dynamic action, showcasing his versatility and relentless desire to explore the art of acting./.