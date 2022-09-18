Liechtenstein vows to encourage businesses to invest in Vietnam

Liechtenstein wishes to promote cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, especially Vietnam, which is a destination for many foreign businesses and investors, to promote the potential and strengths of each country, Hereditary Prince Alois of the Principality of Liechtenstein told Vietnamese Ambassador Phung The Long.



In a September 15 meeting with the Vietnamese diplomat, who presented a letter of credentials to him, Prince Alois said the Liechtenstein government will encourage its businesses to actively seek investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, he stated.



He spoke highly of Vietnam’s success in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in post-pandemic economic recovery.



For his part, Long, Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein respectfully conveyed the regards of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Prince Hans-Adam II and Hereditary Prince Alois, and expressed his wish to welcome the Princes in Vietnam at an appropriate time.



He promised to make every effort to further promote the relations between Vietnam and Liechtenstein, both bilaterally and multilaterally, including enhancing the exchange of delegations at all levels and creating favourable conditions for businesses to explore each other's markets and promote trade-investment bond between the two sides.



On the occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat paid a courtesy visit to Liechtenstein's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports Dominique Haster, and worked with leaders of agencies in charge of economic, investment and development cooperation of Liechtenstein to discuss measures to further promote bilateral cooperation in the time to come.



Liechtenstein is one of the four smallest countries in Europe with an area of 160km2 and a population of 39,055 but the third highest GDP in the world.



Vietnam established diplomatic ties with Liechtenstein in 2008./.