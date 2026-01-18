Libya seeks Vietnam’s support, experience in national reconstruction

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Libya Nguyen Nam Duong (L) and President of the Presidential Council of Libya Muhammad Al-Menfi. Photo: VNA

Libya wishes to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in economics, trade, investment, and energy, particularly a desire seeking Vietnam's support and sharing of experience in national reconstruction, President of the Presidential Council of Libya Muhammad Al-Menfi said.

President of the Libyan Presidential Council Al-Menfi made the remarks during a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Libya Nguyen Nam Duong, following the diplomat's presentation of presented credentials from State President Luong Cuong on January 17 in Tripoli.

The host affirmed Libya’s strong wish to consolidate and develop bilateral relations with Vietnam, while stressing that Libya is ready to welcome and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Vietnamese, to explore investment opportunities in the country.

For his part, Ambassador Duong said he is honoured to be appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Libya and pledged to make every effort to contribute to expanding and deepening bilateral ties. He underscored that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Libya has been consolidated and nurtured for more than 50 years, and noted that cooperation potential between the two countries remains significant.

The ambassador expressed his hope that Vietnam and Libya will continue to support each other at multilateral forums, particularly within the cooperation framework with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He also hoped that the two countries would step up the exchange of delegations and broaden bilateral cooperation in the coming period.

Prior to the credential presentation ceremony, Duong had presented copies of his credentials to the Director-General of the Asia–Australia Department at Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnam and Libya established diplomatic relations on March 15, 1975. Libya actively supported Vietnam during its struggle for national reunification as well as in the subsequent period of national construction and development. Libya also backed Vietnam’s accession to the United Nations in 1977 and its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020–2021 term. Bilateral trade turnover reached 156 million USD in 2024./.