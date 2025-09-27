Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 completes peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations held a ceremony in Hanoi on September 26 to welcome home staff of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 after they completed their UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.



The 63-member hospital unit was officially deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on September 26, 2024.



During its term in South Sudan, the hospital treated 2,650 patients, higher than previous rotations, according to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Hung, its deputy director.

Most cases were treated on an outpatient basis, while the hospital provided inpatient care for more than 90 patients and performed 33 surgeries and procedures, including complex cases, he added.



Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, commended the hospital staff for completing their mission with excellence.



He said Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 6 was Vietnam’s most successful deployment to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.



On September 22, the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to send off Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and Engineering Unit Rotation 4 to the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).



This deployment involves 63 personnel of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 and 184 others of Engineering Unit Rotation 4./.