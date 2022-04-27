Making news
Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 transferred to Peacekeeping Operations Department
The department will work closely with the university and relevant agencies to ensure that the hospital completes its tasks.
Officers, medical workers and staff have undergone training in expertise, military, politics, and foreign languages in accordance with standards of the United Nations and the World Health Organisation.
The field hospital was launched in November 2021 with 63 official members.
It is set to depart for the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) on April 27, along with Military Engineering Unit No.1, to perform duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
Vietnam’s first Level-2 Field Hospital departed for UNMISS in October 2018, the second left for the mission in November 2019, and the third in early 2021./.