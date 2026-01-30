Letter of thanks following successful 14th National Party Congress

A view of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has sent a letter of thanks to agencies, units, and individuals who contributed to organising and supporting the 14th National Party Congress.



The letter highlighted the successful conclusion of the 14th National Party Congress, held from January 19 to 23 in Hanoi.



On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Tu, who is also head of the organising sub-committee of the 14th National Party Congress, expressed sincere gratitude to all agencies, members of subcommittees of the 14th National Party Congress, the Steering Committee for review of 40-year Doi moi (renewal), and personnel from the armed forces, civil service, and workforce whose dedicated efforts contributed significantly to the Congress’s success.



Marking the upcoming Lunar New Year – the Year of the Horse, and in the joyful atmosphere of celebrating the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – 2026), he wished everyone a healthy, happy, and successful year ahead. He encouraged all to continue upholding their responsibilities and actively implement the Resolution of the 14th Party Congress./.