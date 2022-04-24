Lego Group pins high hope on Vietnam project: representative

Lego Group pins high hope on its project in Vietnam as this will be the first carbon neutral factory of the Danish firm across the world and its second in Asia, a high-ranking official of the Danish toy production company has said.

Ole Hammer, Director of Government and Public Affairs at Lego Group, made the remark during a reception hosted by Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi on April 20.

During a working session, Hammer briefed his host on Lego’s investment strategy in Vietnam after the group signed a memorandum of understanding on the building of its factory in southern Binh Duong province with the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in December.

Vietnamese agencies granted investment registration certificate to Lego last month.

Work on the factory is scheduled to begin in 2022, and it will become operational in 2024, expected to help Lego expand its global supply chain. The new facility has a total investment of more than 1 billion USD, making it among the largest foreign-invested projects in Vietnam.

The plant is hoped to generate 4,000 jobs in the next 15 years.

The representative of Lego Group affirmed that support from the Government of Vietnam and the country’s commitment to net-zero emissions, focus on renewable and clean energy system development, and climate change adaptation are attributed to Lego’s decision to invest in the Southeast Asian nation.

For his part, Nghi highly valued Lego Group’s decision, stating that Vietnam always welcome foreign investors, especially those with long-time commitment and sustainable development strategy.

The diplomat said that Lego’s project is in tandem with Vietnam’s development strategy towards sustainability and may become exemplary for new investment projects which are environmentally-friendly, thereby effectively contributing to the Vietnam-Denmark economic cooperation and diplomatic relations.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark will support Lego and other Danish businesses to seek opportunities, set up and expand network in Vietnam as well as Vietnamese firms to do business in the European country, he pledged./.