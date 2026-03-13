Legislature proves strong support to Vietnam’s development, integration: Malaysian scholar

Dr Julia Roknifard, senior lecturer in international relations at Taylor’s University in Malaysia. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam prepares for elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, the role and standing of the country’s legislature are drawing increasing attention from international observers.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Kuala Lumpur, Dr Julia Roknifard, senior lecturer in international relations at Taylor’s University in Malaysia, shared her assessment of the role of Vietnam’s highest legislative body in promoting economic development and strengthening multilateral cooperation amid a rapidly changing global landscape.



According to Roknifard, Vietnam’s National Assembly serves as the highest state power agency under a system of unified state power, where all state bodies are subject to parliamentary oversight. This structure enables the country to implement development policies and plans in a coordinated and consistent manner, helping maintain socio-economic stability and providing a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth. Such stability, she noted, has enabled Vietnam to sustain one of the most impressive growth rates in ASEAN.



Beyond its oversight role, the National Assembly also contributes significantly to building the legal framework for economic development. Through the adoption of key laws on trade, infrastructure, digital transformation and industrial development, it has helped create a stable and predictable investment environment for both domestic and foreign investors, particularly amid geopolitical tensions, conflicts and rapid technological change affecting global supply chains.



By actively participating in regional and global forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Vietnam’s legislature has helped strengthen the country’s voice on issues including trade, sustainable development, climate change and regional stability.



Roknifard said parliamentary diplomacy can serve as an important complement to traditional diplomacy, as it creates flexible channels of dialogue among lawmakers, helping build trust and promote cooperation among nations. She cited Vietnam–Malaysia parliamentary ties as a case in point, noting that cooperation between the two legislatures has intensified since the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024.



As two dynamic economies in Southeast Asia, closer coordination between lawmakers helps ensure that policies continue to support business cooperation and regional economic integration, she said. The two sides have shared experiences in areas such as economic modernisation, trade facilitation and sustainable development, while parliamentary exchanges, committee cooperation and dialogue have helped translate political commitments into concrete legal frameworks and policies.



At recent regional parliamentary forums, including the 46th AIPA General Assembly held in Kuala Lumpur, the role of legislatures in advancing a more inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community has been highlighted.



Regarding the upcoming elections, Roknifard said the institution’s position is likely to be further strengthened. Amid global and regional uncertainties, parliamentary mechanisms such as AIPA will continue to play an important role in linking legislative bodies, facilitating policy coordination and sharing development experiences.



She noted that parliamentary cooperation initiatives not only encourage ASEAN countries to work together on shared priorities such as inclusive growth, green transition and climate change response, but also help enhance transparency and accountability in policymaking and implementation.



With a stable institutional structure and rising international credibility, Vietnam’s National Assembly is expected to continue supporting domestic stability while serving as a reliable partner in regional and global cooperation mechanisms.



Roknifard noted that Vietnam’s strong economic growth and its increasingly active role in international forums, including the United Nations, reflect the country’s rising global standing and will provide a solid basis for the next National Assembly to support the country’s development and elevate its international position./.