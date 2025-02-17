Legislators urge early issuance of special mechanisms for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project

Tran Quoc Nam, Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee and head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies, speaks in a debate at the hall on February 17. (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers have agreed on the necessity to early issue a resolution on special investment mechanisms and policies for Ninh Thuan nuclear power project following the conclusions of competent authorities and the National Assembly (NA).

In a debate at the hall on February 17 morning as part of the legislature’s ongoing 9th extraordinary session, legislators gave their opinions on selecting partners and contractors, financial plans and capital arrangements, policies for project-hosting localities, and other related issues.



Tran Quoc Nam, Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee and head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies, stated that restarting the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project is a great opportunity for the province to become the nation's clean energy hub.



For more than 15 years, the provincial Party Organisation and people have been fully prepared for the project's implementation, he said, noting that nearly 1,300 households with around 5,000 residents in the project's core area that need to be relocated, are always ready to hand over their land to facilitate the performance of the project.



Duong Khac Mai, a deputy of Central Highlands Dak Nong province, emphasised that with Vietnam's increasing demand for energy, the development of nuclear power is an inevitable and objective requirement.



He also pointed out risks and challenges that need to be carefully considered, such as issues related to finance, technology, social safety, geopolitics, training human resources, and drawing talents.



As the first of its kind in Vietnam, the project necessitates special mechanisms and policies to complete the project on schedule as proposed by the Government, Mai said, adding that the turnkey contract approach is suitable for Vietnam's current conditions.



Le Manh Hung, a deputy of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, who is Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), one of the State-owned enterprises assigned to carry out the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, proposed soon issuing specific policies and mechanisms so that the project can be completed on schedule by 2030 or by 2031 at the latest.



Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien stated that relevant agencies will thoroughly study and incorporate suggestions from the delegates to finalise the draft resolution and submit it to the NA for consideration and approval at the end of the session./.