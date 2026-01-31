Legal proceedings launched against Nguyen Dinh Thang for terrorism

Nguyen Dinh Thang. Photo: bocongan.gov.vn

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on January 30 announced that the Investigation Security Agency of the Public Security Department of Dak Lak province has issued a decision to initiate criminal proceedings against and detain Nguyen Dinh Thang for the charge of “terrorism” as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 299 of the Penal Code.



According to the MPS, on January 16, 2026, the Security Investigation Agency of the Dak Lak provincial Public Security Department launched a criminal case of “terrorism” related to the incident that occurred on June 11, 2023, in Dak Lak province.



Investigation results to date have provided sufficient grounds to determine that Nguyen Dinh Thang (born on March 9, 1958, in Ho Chi Minh City; nationality: Vietnamese; ethnicity: Kinh; last place of residence before illegally leaving the country: No. 14/40C Ky Dong street, Nhieu Loc ward, Ho Chi Minh City) committed acts of directing, inciting, and assisting Y Quynh Bdap in directing a number of individuals inside the country to carry out terrorist acts and murder on June 11, 2023, in Dak Lak province.



On January 30, 2026, the Security Investigation Agency of the Dak Lak provincial Public Security Department issued a decision to initiate legal proceedings and an arrest warrant for temporary detention against Nguyen Dinh Thang for the charge of “terrorism” as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 299 of the Penal Code. These decision and warrant had been approved by the People’s Procuracy of Dak Lak province.



Currently, the agency is coordinating with the People’s Procuracy of Dak Lak province to further investigate and clarify the case and the criminal acts of Nguyen Dinh Thang for handling in accordance with the law./.