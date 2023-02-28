Making news
Leather Summit 2023 to open this week
The summit aims to improve the competitiveness of local craft villages and promote the development of the leather and footwear industry in Vietnam in general.
Although the total export turnover of the industry reached about 27 billion USD last year, foreign enterprises still account for over 80% of the revenue compared to Vietnamese enterprises, said Pham Quang Vu Anh from the Vietnam Genus Leather Joint Stock Company, who is founding member of the Leather Summit.
Improving the competitiveness of Vietnamese enterprises was very important to meet export standards and gain a firm foothold in the home field, he said.
Leather Summit 2023 draws the participation of experts in leather materials from Italy and features more than 250 high-class leather samples. Therefore, craft village production facilities will have chances to expand their connection with manufacturers, access to good sources of materials and seek business opportunities./.