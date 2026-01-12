Leading medical experts review healthcare preparations for 14th National Party Congress

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, scheduled to open on January 19, marks a particularly important milestone, ushering in a new era of national development. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health convened a meeting in Hanoi on January 10 to appraise professional medical documents serving the 14th National Party Congress, with the participation of more than 40 leading experts.



At the meeting, experts focused on providing feedback, finalising and approving professional documents for medical services at the congress. These include lists of medicines, medical equipment and supplies for emergency kits, medical teams, ambulances and intensive care units. They also assessed professional guidelines on emergency response, diagnosis and treatment, and the development of emergency drill scenarios.



Speaking at the meeting, Dr Ha Anh Duc, Director of the department, Vice Chairman of the National Medical Council and head of the appraisal council, stressed that all preparations must be carried out to the highest standards to ensure absolute safety for the congress.



The Department of Medical Services Administration will serve as the overall coordinator for healthcare services during the event. In addition to directing on-site emergency medical arrangements at the congress venue, the department will issue official instructions requesting hospitals under the Ministry of Health and the Hanoi Department of Health to prepare adequate bed capacity, while clearly assigning responsibilities to medical personnel on duty throughout the congress.



Participating experts also agreed on emergency drill scenarios, underscoring that smooth communication and close coordination among medical forces are a decisive factor in efficient emergency response.



Bach Mai Hospital, Vietnam-Soviet Friendship Hospital, the Central Military Hospital 108, and the Viet Duc University Hospital were tasked with developing scenarios and taking direct responsibility for drills covering cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, stroke and multiple trauma emergencies.



According to the plan, medical teams will take part in emergency drills at the National Convention Centre, the congress venue, on January 13 to finalise all preparations and ensure full readiness for healthcare services during the congress./.