Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs on Dien Bien Phu Victory anniversary

A delegation gathering representatives of the Party Central Committee, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum to pay tribute to the late leader, and offered incense to martyrs at the Monument dedicated to Martyrs and Heroes in Hanoi on May 6 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).



Prominent in the delegation were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and head of the committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc; and former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



Participants showed their respect and deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh who devoted his whole life to the people and nation, and led the Party and people to glorious victories.



At the monument, they paid tribute to martyrs who fought and laid down their life for the Fatherland's independence and freedom, and for happiness of the people.



The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence; Central Public Security Commission – Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths at the mausoleum and the monument./.