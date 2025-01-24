Leaders pay respects to late President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion

Party and State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on January 23 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2025.

The delegation included Party General Secretary To Lam, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, State President Luong Cuong, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Inspection Tran Cam Tu, and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien, as well as many former leaders and representatives from ministries and agencies.

The leaders showed their respects and deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh – a genius leader and national liberation hero who dedicated his whole life to the people and the country, and guided the Party and people to achieve glorious victories.

They committed to accelerating and making breakthroughs to successfully fulfill the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution to help Vietnam firmly step into a new era – the era of the nation’s rise, and contribute more to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Then, the delegation also laid a wreath and offered incense in tribute to fallen combatants at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on the capital city’s Bac Son street.

The same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Commission - the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi also paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs.

On this occasion, leaders and former leaders of the Party and State laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute to revolutionary predecessors and heroic martyrs at the Mai Dich Cemetery in the city./.