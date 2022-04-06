Leaders of Gov't, National Assembly, VFF celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay festival with Khmer people

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh wished Khmer people and Buddhist dignitaries in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang happy, safe and good crops as he joined a gathering in Soc Trang province on April 5 to celebrate Chol Chnam Thmay – the traditional New Year festival of the Khmer ethnic people in the south.



Addressing the event, the Deputy PM acknowledged the great contributions made by the Khmer people and Buddhist dignitaries to the development of the country as well as of Soc Trang province.



He asked them to continue to uphold traditions, solidarity and patriotism to contribute to the realisation of socio-economic development goals while ensuring national defence and security-order.



On the same day, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man led a delegation to visit and extended his wishes to Khmer people and Buddhist dignitaries in An Giang province, home to more than 93,000 Khmer people.



Man affirmed that the Party and State always pay heed to ethnic affairs, particularly the material and spiritual life of ethnic minorities, especially those in difficult areas, mountainous and remote areas, including the Khmer people of An Giang province.



Last year, An Giang has well implemented policy related to ethnic affairs, providing housing support for dozens of poor ethnic minority households with a total value of over 22.2 billion VND (about 970,000 USD). The poverty rate among Khmer households in An Giang province dropped to 18.8 percent by the end of last year.



On this occasion, Man presented 65 packages of gifts to the monks, the management boards of pagodas and outstanding Khmer families in An Giang province.

Also on April 5, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on April 5 led a working delegation to extend greetings to Buddhist monks in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.



Visiting SaSàNáRăngXây pagoda in Vi Thanh city, the VFF leader reiterated the important role played by the Association for Solidarity of Patriotic Buddhist Monks in connecting the Khmer ethnic community and the Party, the authorities and the VFF, contributing to building the national unity bloc and national construction.

Chien asked local Party committees and administrations at all levels to create favourable conditions for pagodas, monks and followers to practice their religion and continue to contribute to local socio-economic development.



Venerable Danh Tuan said the provincial Association for Solidarity of Patriotic Buddhist Monks will celebrate the festival in a solemn and safe manner. He also pledged that the association and local Khmer people will unite to conserve their cultural characteristics while continue to study and follow the moral example of President Ho Chi Minh.



The VFF leader also called at O ChumPruKsa pagoda in Vi Thuy district.



Hau Giang province is home to more than 26,000 Khmer ethnic people (3 percent of the local population) and 15 Theravada Buddhist pagodas./.