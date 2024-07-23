Making news
Leaders of foreign left-wing parties admire Vietnamese Party chief’s strategic vision
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency in New Delhi, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja affirmed that this is a great loss to not only the Vietnamese people and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) but also the entire international community.
Raja called the deceased a great leader, thinker, and organisation builder not only of the CPV but also in the work of building a socialist system in Vietnam.
He held that Trong was a great thinker who initiated many reforms in both the Party and the government, especially in the anti-corruption movement, and played a huge role in inspiring and arousing the spirit of solidarity among the people, encouraging them to join hands in building socialism.
Raja also emphasised the role of the late leader in building and consolidating socialism in accordance with conditions in Vietnam, affirming that it was a great theoretical and intellectual contribution, with a unique impact on the theory development of Marxism-Leninism.
The CPI leader went on to say that with a deep understanding of world politics and a realistic stance, Party General Secretary Trong helped Vietnam maintain good relationships with major countries, as well as those in the Southern Hemisphere.
Emphasising that India and Vietnam are comprehensive strategic partners, Raja evaluated it as one of the best relationships in the world, affirming this has contributed to promoting peace and common prosperity for the benefits of the people in the region.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Egyptian Socialist Party Ahmed Bahaa El-Din Shaaban described Party General Secretary Trong as an outstanding leader, a skilled captain who steered the ship of the nation through all storms as well as economic and political challenges with a strategic vision. Trong's lifelong dedication to justice will remain forever in the hearts of the Vietnamese people and peoples around the world, he stressed.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Cairo, Shaaban highlighted and expressed admiration for Trong’s significant contributions and achievements in the Party building and rectification, as well as in the national building, safeguarding, and development. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by Trong, Vietnam has achieved remarkable feats in economic and foreign affairs, and security, peace, and stability have been increasingly maintained, Shaaban assessed.
In addition, Vietnam has built and developed a modern foreign policy deeply rooted in national identity, following the "bamboo diplomacy" approach, Shaaban said, adding that Vietnam's foreign policy relies on the harmonious combination of principles and decisiveness, flexibility and determination, and closely aligned with the goal of safeguarding national interests based on international law.
In economic terms, the head of the Egyptian Socialist Party assessed that after nearly 40 years of ‘Doi moi’ (Renewal) and many years of developing a socialist-oriented market economy, Vietnam has achieved significant accomplishments thanks to the strategic vision of its leaders, including Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Shaaban expressed his admiration for Vietnam's robust economic development, with optimistic growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025, believing these outstanding economic results have directly impacted the country's socio-political, and diplomatic landscapes, and affirmed Trong’s positive and effective leadership role in Vietnam's reform, development, and economic integration processes./.