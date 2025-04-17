Leaders calls for stronger int’l cooperation to promote green growth

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) poses for a photo with heads of delegations attending the opening session of the P4G Summit in Hanoi on April 16. (VNA)

Leaders of Laos and Ethiopia, the UN, and the World Resources Institute delivered important speeches at the opening of the fourth Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Hanoi on April 16, stressing the importance of international cooperation to promote green growth, and achieve sustainable development and environment protection goals.

In his speech, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone highlighted the significance of the event, saying that it reflects Vietnam’s proactive role and practical contributions to global efforts toward green growth, green transition, and sustainable development.

He stated that Laos pledged to support and promote green growth, as demonstrated by the establishment of a green growth committee in 2016, its accession to the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in 2017, and the adoption of a green growth strategy until 2030, focusing on fostering equitable and inclusive economic development, poverty reduction, and improving the prosperity and well-being of its people.

A view of the high-level debate themed "Sustainable green transformation with people at the centre" chaired by PM Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

The Lao PM also called on partners and the international community, including member states and development partners, to actively engage in sustainable development and green growth initiatives; strengthen international cooperation and mutual support to foster development, thus creating more opportunities for innovation and technology, particularly in green technology transformation.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that Ethiopia has outlined an ambitious roadmap to achieve net-zero emissions and build a climate-resilient economy by 2050.

To achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fulfill the commitments of the Paris Agreement, the Ethiopian PM called for a new approach to global partnerships, noting that more than ever, climate actions must go hand-in-hand with practical and targeted support for the countries which are the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

He proposed three key actions, focusing on ensuring adequate, stable, and sustainable financing for climate actions, increasing investment in energy development in Africa - the continent with the largest “carbon sink” in the world and other vital forest ecosystems, and taking urgent action to combat biodiversity loss and deforestation, and restore degraded land.

For her part, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J.Mohammed stressed that climate shocks have caused severe consequences, such as political and economic crises, which could threaten the achievements made in the field of climate. However there are still rays of hope, as leaders and representatives from international organisations come together at forums like P4G to seek common solutions.

In 2024, renewable energy accounted for 92% of new energy sources, she noted, adding that this is not only an opportunity for the future of the world but also drives economic development, digitalisation, and creates over 1.5 million jobs, moving towards a more inclusive and equitable society for all./.