Le Van Cong wins silver at 2026 Asia–Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships

Vietnamese powerlifter Le Van Cong. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese powerlifter Le Van Cong secured a silver medal in the men’s under-49kg category at the 2026 Asia–Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships, which is underway in Bangkok, Thailand from April 7 to 12.

Le Van Cong successfully lifted 163kg, finishing second in the event and once again demonstrating his enduring class on the regional stage.

The gold medal went to Abdul Hadi of Indonesia, who lifted 179kg, while Yerbolat Karibay of Kazakhstan claimed the bronze with a lift of 157kg.

This year’s championships have drawn 249 athletes from 23 countries and territories, making it one of the most significant para-sport events in the region in 2026. The tournament also marks the first time Bangkok has hosted an international para powerlifting competition in five years since the 2021 World Cup, attracting many leading athletes from across Asia and Oceania.

Despite entering the later stage of his career, Le Van Cong continues to maintain impressive form and competitive spirit. His silver medal in Bangkok is considered a well-earned reward for his persistent dedication and also plays an important role in accumulating ranking points ahead of major competitions such as the 2026 Asian Para Games and the 2028 Paralympic Games.

Born in Ha Tinh province, Le Van Cong is widely regarded as a symbol of Vietnam’s para-sport movement. He made history by winning a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, the first Paralympic gold ever achieved by Vietnam’s para-sport delegation.

He later added a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics (held in 2021) and a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, further cementing his status as one of the country’s most decorated para-athletes./.