Lawmakers to weigh revised advertisement law, Vietnam Airline recovery plan

The 15th National Assembly (NA) will continue its eighth sitting on November 25 afternoon with discussions on a draft law amending and supplementing several articles to the Law on Advertisement as well as deliberations on solutions to help the Vietnam Airlines JSC recover from COVID-19 impacts and develop sustainably.



Lawmakers will discuss the draft law before clarifications from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism on issues raised.



In late afternoon, the Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Finance will present a report on measures to support the national flag carrier’s sustainable recovery from pandemic-related challenges. The Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee will then deliver a verification report on the matter. The Deputy Prime Minister will provide clarifications on various concerns raised by the deputies.



The amendments to the Law on Advertisement aim to institutionalise the Party’s directives and State’s policies on cultural development while strengthening the role of central and local advertising regulatory authorities. In the meantime, the revisions seek to establish a comprehensive legal corridor for managing advertising activities and supporting industry growth, ensuring the harmony with related laws and improving the responsibility and capacity of the stakeholders.



The key highlights of the draft law include regulations for digital, cross-border, and outdoor advertising, introduction of influencer marketing regulations that require them to provide documents related to advertising contents as well as revenue and product information as requested by competent authorities.



The draft also proposes increasing advertising time limits for paid television channels and movie programmes.



For print media, the advertising space restrictions is kept at 30% for newspapers and 40% for magazines, excluding specialised advertising publications. All advertisements must be clearly distinguishable from regular content.



According to the revisions, advertising contents must be truthful, accurate, and transparent./.