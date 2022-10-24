Making news
Lawmakers to opine on draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment
After the legislators mulled over the draft revised law in their third session, it has been further amended to have 12 chapters with 120 articles, 14 more than that of its previous edition.
In the afternoon, lawmakers will discuss in groups a draft resolution on NA session regulations (amended); a draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended); and a draft resolution on the statute of limitations for disciplines against officials, public and civil servants.
The draft law has four chapters and 65 articles on measures to prevent, detect, stop and handle organisations and individuals that commit money laundering; related responsibilities of agencies, organisations and individuals; and international cooperation in the matter.
The 4th session is set to take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which often last for about 30 days./.