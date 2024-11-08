Lawmakers to debate draft Data Law on Nov. 8

According to the Ministry of Public Security, currently, 69 laws include regulations on database, with provisions regarding 33 national databases and 39 specialised databases.



Based on legal regulations and surveys conducted by the Ministry of Public Security, various ministries, agencies, and localities have implemented the development of databases to support public administration tasks. Among these, there are seven national databases and nearly 100 specialised databases.



The legislators underlined the significance of building the law to ensure the full coverage of all issues and tasks defined by the Government in digital transformation, enhancing the effective use of information within databases to support public administration, while simultaneously exploiting and applying data for economic and social development, tightening the management of personal and non-personal data, and ensuring information security and safety.



According to Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Ngoc Lam, the draft Data Law consists of seven chapters and 67 articles, outlining the principles for data processing and protection, regulations on State management over data, the role of individuals in charge of data in Party and State agencies and political-social organisations, international cooperation on data, prohibited actions, principles for the construction and development of national integrated databases, as well as the collection, updating, and synchronisation of data into national integrated databases, and the exploitation and use of national integrated databases.



On the day, the lawmakers will debate a draft Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles of the of the Advertising Law, the draft Law on Chemicals (amended), the investment policy for the National Target Programme on Drug Prevention and Control until 2030./.