Lawmakers discuss more socio-economic, legislative issues

Legislators will discuss the revised Railway Law on June 18. (Photo: VNA)

The 15th National Assembly will continue its plenary session in Hanoi on June 18 to address pressing socio-economic and legislative matters.

The session, aired live on national radio and television for all to see, will see lawmakers debating the 2024 socio-economic performance and state budget balance, and early 2025 progress reports.

They will also approve the 2023 state budget balance and look into the implementation of special mechanisms and policies previously authorised for certain localities reshuffled under the Party and State’s directions, the 2024 thrift practice and anti-wastefulness, as well as the results of the 2024 national gender equality goals.

In the afternoon, they are due to pass several amended laws, including the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy, and the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality.

Later, they will move on to discuss the revised Railway Law, which introduces a number of special mechanisms and policies to pump investments in railway infrastructure and establish a legal framework to modernise the sector./.