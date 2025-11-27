Lawmakers discuss governance framework tailored to AI sector

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung presents the draft Law on Artificial Intelligence. Photo: VNA

The National Assembly (NA) on November 27 is set to discuss three draft laws, namely the amended Law on Investment, the Law on Thrift Practice and Wastefulness Combat, and the Law on Artificial Intelligence (AI), as part of its ongoing 10th session.



According to the Government’s proposal, the bill aims to institutionalise the Party and State's viewpoints, create a breakthrough legal corridor for AI, provide a favourable legal environment for innovation and national competitiveness enhancement, manage risks, and safeguard national interests, human rights, and digital sovereignty.



The draft Law on AI comprises eight chapters with 36 articles, regulating the promotion of activities related to the research, development, provision, deployment and use of AI systems; the rights and obligations of relevant organisations and individuals; and state management over AI activities in Vietnam.



The draft also includes provisions on risk levels of AI systems; classification and notification of AI systems; transparency, labelling, and explanation responsibilities; and responsibilities for AI incident management and response, among others.



The bill sets the maximum administrative fine at 2 billion VND (over 75,800 USD) for violating collectives and 1 billion VND for individuals. For serious violations, the maximum fine may reach up to 2% of the violating collective’s revenue in the preceding year.



The NA Committee on Science, Technology and Environment agreed on the necessity for adopting the Law on AI to supplement and improve the existing legal framework. It emphasised the need for a unified, coherent, comprehensive, and flexible management mechanism suited to the specific characteristics of the sector, thereby promoting integration and mutual recognition of technology. This will help enhance Vietnam’s position in global value chains and expand international cooperation in the AI field.



The committee recommended further study and improvement of the law’s scope of regulation to avoid overlap with existing legislation. It proposed expanding the scope and adding provisions concerning intermediary entities to ensure comprehensive management of the AI value chain and prevent risks arising from the supply of platforms and foundational models./.