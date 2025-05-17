Lawmakers discuss facilitation of acquiring, regaining Vietnamese nationality

Within the framework of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing 9th session, lawmakers on May 17 listened to a proposal and a verification report on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to certain articles of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality, aiming to make it easier foreigners and overseas Vietnamese acquire or regain Vietnamese nationality.



Delivering the proposal, Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh said that the development of the law aims to institutionalise the Party's guidelines and policies, such as the Politburo’s Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW dated March 26, 2004; and the Party Central Committee’s Directive No. 45-CT/TW dated May 19, 2015, and Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 on overseas Vietnamese affairs.



This move also contributes to strengthening the national great unity bloc, promoting the policy of national harmony and reconciliation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, and attracting high-quality human resources for the country's development in the new era.



The draft law consists of three articles, focusing on two major policies, including the relaxation of conditions related to acquiring Vietnamese nationality for individuals whose biological father, mother, paternal grandparents, or maternal grandparents are Vietnamese citizens, as well as foreign investors, scientists, and experts; and the relaxation of conditions related to regaining Vietnamese nationality for those who have lost their Vietnamese nationality.



For minors applying for Vietnamese nationality based on their father or mother, if their fathers or mothers are Vietnamese citizens, they are not required to meet the condition of “having full civil act capacity.”



In addition, all individuals who have lost their Vietnamese nationality and submit an application to regain it may be considered for reinstatement.



The verification report presented by Hoang Thanh Tung, Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, states that the committee agrees on the necessity of promulgating the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Vietnamese Nationality.



The content of the draft Law is fundamentally consistent with the Party’s guidelines and policies; however, it should further clarify and fully institutionalise the “special mechanism for acquiring nationality” as stipulated in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo to attract and utilise leading scientists and experts who are overseas Vietnamese, Tung stressed./.