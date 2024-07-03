Making news
Law marks new step in protecting water resources
The Law on Water Resources 2023, officially effective from July 1, marks a leap forward in mindset, approach, and changes in water resources management methods to ensure that they are managed as national assets that belong to the entire people, said insiders.
According to Chau Tran Vinh, Director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, with 10 chapters and 86 articles, the law institutionalises the new viewpoints, principles, and policies of the Party and the State regarding the management and protection of water resources.
Vinh emphasised that one of the core principles of the law is to address overlaps, conflicts, and gaps in existing laws to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the state management of water resources, thus ensuring national security in this field.
The law underlines the importance of promoting national water resources governance based on digital technology, through the national water resources monitoring system, national water resources databases, and decision-support systems, he added.
It mentions the aspiration to revive "dead rivers" in Vietnam as it introduces numerous regulations and policies related to the work and outlines financial mechanisms and policies for water resources restoration activities.
Vinh emphasised the need to enhance the responsibility of agencies, officials, and civil servants in handling administrative procedures related to water resources, ensuring prompt, timely, transparent, and public processes, as well as promoting the application of information technology in handling administrative procedures concerning water resources.
The ministry will also organise conferences to popularise information related to and regulations of the law across the country, thus clarifying the responsibilities of authorities of various levels and sectors in the water resources management./.