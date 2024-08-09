Making news
Late Party chief respected by international community: Cuban diplomat
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong has won the respect and admiration of people worldwide, said Joy Puentes Saldise, Charge d'affaires a.i of the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam.
The late Party chief has left over a valuable ideological and theoretical system on the Vietnamese revolution in the new era, contributing to strengthening national solidarity, enhancing the country’s progress, creating motivation for the Vietnamese people, the diplomat said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Puentes Saldise said the Party chief’s passing is a huge loss to not only socialist countries but also the world, calling him “a great leader, a great man, and a great example”.
Trong was also an outstanding scholar, the diplomat continued, adding that in his book, he provided theoretical explanations and concepts on Vietnam’s Doi moi (Renewal), as well as theoretical and practical issues regarding socialism and the path towards socialism.
With his contributions to national construction and defence, his death is an irreparable loss to the Vietnamese people, Party and Government, Puentes Saldise said.
The diplomat noted that under Trong’s leadership, the CPV has consolidated and carried forward its pioneering role, meeting requirements of the reform cause and national development.
He said international friends, especially Cubans, were stricken by grief at the Party leader’s passing as Trong is a great friend of Cuba, who had visited the Caribbean nation five times in different positions, contributing to consolidating the exemplary and faithful fraternity between the two peoples.
Puentes Saldise highlighted Trong’s relentless efforts in enhancing the bilateral ties in economy, trade and the exchange of experience between the two Parties in the implementation of political tasks, especially in the field of ideology.
The presentation of the Order of Jose Marti, the highest distinction of the Cuban State, to the Vietnamese Party leader in 2012 demonstrates the recognition of his marked contributions to strengthening the friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples, he continued.
Regarding the late leader’s “bamboo diplomacy” policy, Puentes Saldise said it has helped Vietnam expand relations with all countries worldwide, contributing to protecting peace, pushing ahead with international integration, and promoting trade on the basis of independence and self-reliance.
Under Trong’s leadership, the CPV recorded new achievements significant to the country’s socio-economic development, and set new targets and tasks to develop Vietnam into a prosperous nation with upper middle income in the time ahead.
Puentes Saldise also praised the late leader’s contributions to economic growth, improving Vietnam’s role in the international arena, and maintaining a comprehensive, multi-dimensional and balanced policy, noting the Southeast Asian nation has been persistently striving for peace, stability and development, affirming itself as a proactive member of the Association of Southeast Asian nation (ASEAN) and in relations will countries in the world.
Asked about his personal impressions of the late Party leader, Puentes Saldise said Trong had been known as a humble, simple and upright leader, adding the Party chief proved that such qualities are necessary in leadership.
Puentes Saldise stressed that for Cuban communists and he himself, the late Vietnamese Party leader will forever be an exemplary leader who maintained close bonds with low-income earners, and showed his extraordinary willingness to navigate headwinds to safeguard national sovereignty and boost national development, for improvements in people's living standards.