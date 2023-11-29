Last working day of 15th NA’s 6th session

The documents to be voted on include a resolution on the application of top-up corporate income tax in accordance with global regulations on preventing tax base erosion.



A resolution on the outcomes of supervision over the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on three national target programmes, another on Question-and-Answer activities, and a resolution of the 6th session will also be submitted for voting.



After completing the working programme of the session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will deliver closing remarks.



The closing session will be broadcast live on national television and radio channels./.