Last victim’s body in helicopter crash found



Earlier, the bodies of the pilot and three other victims were found in the night of April 5, and the morning of April 6.



The Bell-505 helicopter, owned by the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company under the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, got an accident at about 5:06pm on April 5 in the sea area of Gia Luan commune in Cat Hai district of the northern port city of Hai Phong while carrying four Vietnamese tourists on a sightseeing tour of Ha Long Bay.



During the last two days, more than 500 officers, soldiers, and dozens of vessels were mobilised for rescue and search activities, which also saw joint efforts of many other forces and local fishermen.



Authorities Quang Ninh province and Ha Long city have proactively given financial support to the victims’ families.



On April 6, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang said that the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation has postponed all helicopter sightseeing tours in provinces and cities after the incident./.