Largest French cuisine festival in Vietnam comes to Hanoi in April
Ambassador Nicolas Warnery said that the festival, to be held at Ly Thai To Square and the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake at the heart of the capital city, is one among important events in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the France-Vietnam diplomatic relations.
Agri-Food Counsellor at the French embassy Marion Chaminade said that the embassy hopes the event will contribute to connecting and promoting French culture, cuisine, arts and human.
The event will gather a bevy of French restaurants, importers and brands such as Paysan Breton, Metropole, Red Apron, Marou, Saint Honoré, La Table Hanoia.
Visitors will have a chance to taste high-quality products such as milk, chocolate, bread, cheese, jambon, fruits, wine and spirits.
There will be booths introducing the European country’s tourism, hotels and education system, together with art performances and French film screenings throughout the evenings./.