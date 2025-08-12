Largest-ever walking campaign to promote health, national wellbeing

The “Marching Forward with Vietnam” campaign will have the largest-ever scale. (Source: Organisers)

A walking campaign with the largest-ever scale will be held across 34 localities nationwide, which is expected to connect people from all regions with a shared goal of advancing national unity, wellbeing, and sustainable development, the organisers announced at a press briefing on August 11.



The “Marching Forward with Vietnam” campaign, jointly organised by Nhan dan (People) newspaper and the Ministry of Public Security, commemorates the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025), National Day (September 2), and the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19).



It comes at a crucial moment as Vietnam enters a new stage of development and administrative reform.



From July 25 to August 16, citizens can register at cungvietnamtienbuoc.nhandan.vn and log their steps to make up “one billion steps into a new era.” The campaign fosters patriotism, public health, carbon reduction, and Vietnam’s net-zero goal.



Participants can log their steps to make up “one billion steps into a new era.” (Source: Organisers)

A highlight of the campaign will unfold from 6:00 to 7:30am on August 16 when participants nationwide, wearing red shirts with yellow stars, will gather at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi for a ceremonial flag-raising, singing the national anthem, and showing solidarity for a resilient, sustainable Vietnam.



Beyond fitness, the campaign embodies a national movement inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s call for physical self-improvement.



Every logged step becomes a “green step” - a small but symbolic act of reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental responsibility in alignment with national climate goals.



At the press conference, Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan newspaper, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and head of the campaign’s Steering Committee, stated that the newspaper is proud to amplify the Party and State’s vision through meaningful cultural, artistic, sporting, and social programmes that benefit the wider public.



More than just a community fitness event, the campaign stands as a powerful collective action with profound political and social significance. It reflects the nation's shared determination to overcome challenges, safeguard public health, strengthen social cohesion, and advance sustainable development, positioning Vietnam for robust integration and progress in the new era, said Minh./.