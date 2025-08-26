Largest-ever exhibition to honour Vietnam’s prominent achievements in all fields: Deputy PM

The Vietnam News Agency’s exhibition booth at the national exhibition themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” (Photo: VNA)

The upcoming national exhibition themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” will honour the country’s outstanding accomplishments across all fields, from defence, security, economy, diplomacy to science, technology, health care, education, culture, sports and tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh has said.



The exhibition, to be held at the Vietnam Exposition Centre from August 28 to September 5, is not only a national cultural and political event but also a special occasion for the entire Party, military, and people to reflect on the glorious historical journey of the nation, Chinh told the Vietnam News Agency.



Under the wise and sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and with the direction and governance by the Government, coordinated actions by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and socio-political organisations, as well as support from the people, the country has achieved great revolutionary accomplishments of historic significance. These achievements not only vividly demonstrate the sound policies, guidelines, and directions chosen by the Party and State but also affirm the undauntedness, determination, internal strength, and desire for progress of the nation throughout the past eight decades.



Through artifacts, documents, photos, and a variety of interactive activities, visitors can clearly observe and feel the progress of the Vietnamese revolution across different historical periods, Chinh stated, affirming that this not only reflects the country’s comprehensive strength but also helps raise public awareness of its core values, thus fostering pride in the indomitable and resilient spirit that has enabled Vietnam to overcome all difficulties and challenges to build the country as it is today.



It also serves as an opportunity to affirm Vietnam’s international reputation and standing in the context of extensive integration, and as a vivid testament to the nation’s noble traditions and strong potential after 80 years of continuous development, which lays a solid foundation for important progress in a new era – that of strong development, prosperity, and happiness. According to the Deputy PM, this special event is the largest exhibition ever held, not only in terms of content but also in organisational format, with the participation of all the 34 provinces and cities, ministries, agencies, state-owned enterprises, and numerous private businesses.



Preparations made for the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An outstanding feature is the integrated application of modern technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), touch screens, 3D models, and multimedia presentations, offering a fresh experience that allows viewers not only to observe but also to interact, explore, and deeply feel the content.



The exhibition also includes a rich variety of accompanying programmes such as cultural and artistic performances, film screenings, seminars, local and business forums, and education activities for students. All these will contribute to creating a vibrant cultural and educational space that inspires patriotism, pride, and a spirit of dedication across all segments of society, Chinh stressed.



After the exhibition, the important task is not only to summarise and evaluate the outcomes but also to continue promoting the values and effects generated by the event. The display is not an endpoint but a starting point for subsequent activities aimed at promoting patriotism, national pride, and the aspiration to build a prosperous and happy Vietnam.



First and foremost, follow-up activities need to be organised to maximise the exhibition’s impact on educating the younger generation – the main force in the cause of building and defending the country in the future, as inspiring and instilling patriotism and a sense of responsibility towards the nation is absolutely essential, added the Deputy PM./.