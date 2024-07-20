Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association members honoured

Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) Central Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh (third, right) presents the Friendship Order to 15 members of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

With their dedication to fostering people-to-people diplomacy between Vietnam and Laos, 15 members of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Central Committee were awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State in Vientiane on July 19.

Chairman of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) Central Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh presented the awards, lauding the awardees' contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.

LVFA Vice Chairman Bouangeun Xaphouvong expressed his appreciation for the honour bestowed by Vietnam. He stressed that the recognition would further motivate the awardees to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

This commitment was echoed by the LVFA Central Committee during its recent third National Congress where it pledged to work closely with the VLFA on promoting people-to-people exchanges alongside official diplomatic channels.

Joint initiatives will focus on celebrating significant milestones, including the 65th anniversary of Laos-Vietnam diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Laos-Vietnam Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation.

The LVFA will also prioritise educating younger generations about the unique historical ties between the two nations. This aims to ensure that future generations continue the historical tradition; preserve, nurture and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of the two countries, fostering tangible benefits for all.

Beyond cultural exchange, a meeting between the two associations also addressed challenges faced by businesses in both countries. Through these discussions, they aim to advise leaders on solutions that can facilitate cross-border operations and contribute to the socio-economic development of each country./.