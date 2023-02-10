Making news
Laos prepares for 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship
At the meeting of the national steering committee for the preparation and administration of the 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship Year, participants reviewed preparations related to accommodations, vehicles and meeting venues.
The discussion also focused on personnel, budget and the contents of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, namely the ASEAN Political-Security Community, the ASEAN Economic Community, and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism were entrusted to prepare contents and agenda of the chairmanship year.
Laos was previously the Chair of ASEAN in 2004-2005 and in 2016./.