Laos honours leaders of Vietnam Fatherland Front, Mass Mobilisation Commission

A number of leaders and officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission were awarded Orders of the Lao Party and State at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 25.

At the event, President of the Central Committee of Lao Front for National Construction Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune presented the second class Issara Order to permanent deputy head of the Mass Mobilisation Commission Pham Tat Thang; and the third-class Issara Order to former Vice President of the VFF Central Committee and permanent Vice Secretary of the Phu Tho provincial Party Committee Phung Khanh Tai, and deputy heads of the Mass Mobilisation Commission Bui Tuan Quang and Do Van Phoi.



Khoutphaythoune also presented the first and second-class Labour Order to some individuals in the VFF Central Committee for their contributions to cooperation between the LFNC Central Committee and VFF Central Committee.



Vice President of the LFNC Central Committee Siphachanh Nanthavongsa presented the third-class Labour Order to several individuals in the VFF Central Committee.



On the occasion, the LFNC Central Committee presented its insignia to members of the VFF Central Committee in recognition of their contributions to Laos-Vietnam friendship.



On behalf of the honorees, Tai said the noble distinctions that Laos and Vietnam bestowed upon each other's officials at all levels are a vivid manifestation of the comprehensive and profound results of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity Year 2022, and a concrete expression of the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.



Tai affirmed that he and each individual who received these valuable rewards will continue striving more in their positions to constantly cultivate the great friendship and special solidarity between the two fraternal countries./.