Laos continues to searching for Vietnamese driver missing in landslide

The Lao government and military have continued to search for a Vietnamese driver missing in a landslide incident on a section of National Highway 8 between Khammuan and Bolikhamxay provinces after having rescued 45 Vietnamese citizens trapped in the same area, Lao media reported.



Local media quoted head of Khounkham district of Khammuan province Keovilay Xayabouth as saying that the Lao government, especially the military, is speeding up the search for the missing driver.



So far, rescuers have saved 45 Vietnamese citizens stuck at the incident and helped 40 vehicles flee from the affected areas, he said.



Landslides happened in four locations along the highway on August 4, pushed 110 vehicles, including 95 trucks, 13 pickups, a bus and a motorbike, into the ravine.



A total of 25 people, including three women and five children, were stranded at one location, while another 43 were trapped at another, all of whom were brought out safely.



Local authorities said that currently the section of National Highway 8 through the mountainous areas of Phou Pha Man and Phou Hai is still temporarily blocked until further notice for repairing.



Due to prolonged heavy rains recently, landslides have happed on many roads across Laos, leading to the blockage and damage of many roads.



In addition to conducting rescuing activities and assisting affected people affected by floods and landslides, Lao authorities are focusing on repairing the damaged roads./.