Laos always regards relations with Vietnam as top foreign policy priority: ambassador

Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh. Photo: VNA

Laos has consistently regarded its relationship with Vietnam as a top priority in its foreign policy, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh said in an interview with the press on the occasion of the upcoming state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse.



The visit, made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) To Lam and his spouse, is scheduled to take place from January 26 to 27.



Speaking to reporters, Ernthavanh noted that the trip, coming immediately after the successful conclusion of the CPV’s 14th National Congress represents a vivid and compelling demonstration of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries – a model relationship that is rare and exemplary in international relations.



She said the visit is not only intended to convey congratulations on the major achievements of the Party Congress, but also to underscore the high level of political trust and the long-term strategic commitment between the two parties, states and peoples.



The Lao side expects the visit to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly within the framework of the newly defined concept of “strategic cohesion”, and to provide fresh momentum for both sides to closely coordinate the implementation of high-level agreements, as well as their respective development goals for the new period.



The diplomat said the success of the 14th congress clearly demonstrates the sound leadership, strong political resolve and strategic vision of the CPV, while also reflecting the determination and aspiration of the Vietnamese Party, State and people to achieve robust development in the nation’s new era.



She added that the congress’s success is a source of pride for not only the Vietnamese people, but also for the Party, the State and the people of Laos. The ambassador expressed confidence that, on this solid foundation, bilateral relations will continue to be strengthened and developed in a more substantive, practical and effective manner in the future.



According to the ambassador, the documents adopted at the Congress clearly set out Vietnam’s medium- and long-term development roadmap, with specific targets for 2030 and a vision to 2045, affirming the country’s determination to build an independent and self-reliant economy that is deeply integrated into the international community, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers of rapid and sustainable growth.



She said Laos highly values Vietnam’s major and comprehensive achievements over 40 years of renewal as well as the strategic directions outlined by the 14th congress. These achievements have enhanced Vietnam’s role and standing in Southeast Asia and on the global stage, while also providing inspiration and valuable lessons for developing countries, including Laos.



The ambassador expressed firm confidence that Vietnam will successfully realise the objectives set by the congress and continue to develop in a strong, stable and prosperous manner.



Vietnam’s success will also serve as an impetus for Laos, which stands ready to continue working closely with the traditional partner on this new development path for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region, she concluded./.