Making news
Lao Women’s Union delegation visits Da Nang
Inlavan Keobounphan told the hosts that the Lao Women’s Union and its Vietnamese counterpart have maintained their close coordination and intensified cooperation activities.
She pledged to uphold the achievements to contribute to boosting the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, as well as between Da Nang and southern and central provinces of Laos, bringing practical interests to people and women of the two countries.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang highlighted the significance of the Lao delegation’s visit, during which, he said, Da Nang and five Lao localities will sign memoranda of understanding on cooperation for 2023-2027.
The official also noted his hope that the two women’s unions will step up exchanges, experience sharing and personnel training, and continue their coordination at regional and international forums./.a