Lao PM sends condolences over boat capsize in Ha Long Bay
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on July 22 sent a message of condolence to his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh over the tragic capsize of a tourist boat in Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province on July 19.
In the message, PM Sonexay said he had closely followed developments of storm Wipha, which made landfall in Vietnam's northern coastal region and caused serious damage to lives and property, particularly the boat capsize in Ha Long Bay.
"On behalf of the Party, Government and people of Laos, I would like to extend my sincere sympathy and deepest condolences to you, and through you to senior leaders of Vietnam, as well as to the fraternal Vietnamese Party, Government and people, especially the local authorities and families of the victims affected by this natural disaster,” he wrote.
The Lao PM also expressed his confidence that, under the close leadership and attention of the Vietnamese Party and Government, the Vietnamese people will soon overcome the difficulties and restore normal life, particularly for those affected.
Upon hearing the news about the boat sinking, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thoongsavanh Phomvihane and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwaya Takeshi also sent messages of sympathy and condolences to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son./.