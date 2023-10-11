Lao party official hosts Vietnamese youth union delegation

Standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat Bounthong Chithmany hosted a reception in Vientiane on October 11 for a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee led by its First Secretary Bui Quang Huy.



Huy briefed the host on the outcomes of the talks between him and the First Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee, as well as the Vietnam-Laos friendly meeting in 2023, and the scientific conference on the role of Vietnamese and Lao youth in economic development in the two countries held earlier in Vientiane.



He affirmed that the youth of Vietnam and Laos have always been clearly aware of their responsibility in protecting, maintaining and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



Huy said that in the time to come, the HCM CYU and the LPRYU will jointly hold a number of activities to further deepen the special ties between the two countries in general and the two organisations in particular.



For his part, Bounthong Chithmany hailed the fruitful collaboration and mutual support between the two youth organisations over the years, which, he said, has contributed to reinforcing and deepening the special relations between the two countries.



The Lao official held that amid complicated and unpredictable world and regional situation, the two youth organisations should strengthen communications and education among youngsters of the two countries on the special brotherhood between Laos and Vietnam, thus enhancing their sense of responsibility in further promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



The two sides should study agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries and work together to implement them, while sharing with each other experience and good models in youth affairs as well as economic development, thus making practical contribution to the development in each country, he said.



Earlier on October 9, the HCMYU delegation held talks with their counterparts from the Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee led by its First Secretary Monexay Laomouasong.



The two sides agreed on the need to make their cooperation deeper, more practical and effective and suitable to the real situation, benefiting the youth of the two countries, and work harder to preserve and promote the great solidarity between the two nations.



They concurred to continue speeding up the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the HCMYU and the LPRYU in the 2022-2027 period, focusing on improving Vietnamese and Lao youngsters’ awareness of the special ties between the two countries, and expanding cooperation areas.



The HCMYU delegation said that in the time to come, the union will build a project to provide training for LPRYU officials on youth affairs, while inviting Lao youth officials to visit Vietnam for experience sharing, and speeding up the construction of a Laos - Vietnam youth training centre in Vientiane.



Within the framework of their visit, the HCMYU also laid flowers at the statue of President Kaysone Phomvihane, visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and toured a number of economic facilities led by young entrepreneurs of Laos./.