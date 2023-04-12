Making news
Lao officials underscore success of Vietnamese President’s visit
Lao Minister of Technology and Communications and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Boviengkham Vongdara emphasised that the visit is of great special significance as it was President Thuong’s first foreign trip taking place just over a month after he took office. It showed not only the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s appreciation of the countries’ relations but also the Vietnamese President's affection for Laos, he noted.
Vongdara said that at their talks, Thuong and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith candidly exchanged measures to promote the bilateral ties, such as upgrading economic cooperation, training human resources, and adjusting some inappropriate mechanisms to improve the efficiency of joint works.
Two agreements were signed following the meeting – a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in technology and innovation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, and another on cooperation in science between MoST and the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports. The Lao official said these present a step forward in applying new science and technology to production, helping Laos make progress in its 4th Industrial revolution and socio-economic development.
The trip is successful and its results will contribute to deepening the countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, he affirmed.
Meanwhile, Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongphan Savanphet said although the visit took place in a very short time, President Thuong engaged in a series of activities, including talks and meetings with top leaders of Laos, and joining many other important meetings.
Leaders of the two countries assessed bilateral cooperation in different fields, and agreed to continue to strengthen collaboration and implement agreements to help the traditional cooperation relationship yield more fruitful outcomes, bringing practical benefits to their people, the official stated./.