Lao newspaper spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman's official visit

Pasaxon, the organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD), has published an article on the official visit to Laos by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, describing the trip as an important event in the history of the two countries’ traditional relations.



According to the article, titled “Laos-Vietnam relations are deepening”, the visit takes place in the context that the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 - September 5, 2022) and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 - July 18, 2022) and the Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



It affirmed that the visit to Laos of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation allows the two nations to continue inheriting, cultivating and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive relationship between the two Parties, the two States and the people of Laos and Vietnam.



According to the article, Laos and Vietnam share a border of more than 2,000km, and the close relationship between the two countries has been cultivated since the historical period of national construction and defence in each country. The great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam continue to deepen in all fields.



Despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders of the two countries have still regularly exchanged high-level delegations in various forms from the central to local levels. The highlight was the official friendship visits to Vietnam by Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan and Vice President Pany Yathotou.



The two countries have implemented cooperative mechanisms in all fields, especially defence-security cooperation, coordinated in safeguarding the borderline of peace and friendship. Their economic, cultural, educational and scientific-technical cooperation has developed continuously.



Bilateral trade turnover reached 1.37 billion USD last year, an increase of 33 percent compared to 2020, exceeding the 10 percent target set by the two countries' senior leaders. Of which, Vietnam's import turnover from Laos hit nearly 780 million USD, up 70 percent compared to that of 2020.



In conclusion, the organ wished the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam will last forever./.