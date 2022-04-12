Lao newspaper highlights ties with Vietnam on Year of Friendship and Solidarity

The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on April 11 front-paged an article on further strengthening and forever sustaining the special long-standing relations with Vietnam.



This year marks the Laos-Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity, as well as the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022) and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Laos and Vietnam (September 5, 1962 – 2022). The celebrations will play as a tribute from each country to one another for supporting the neighbour to fight for independence, reconstruct and develop the country.



The Laos-Vietnam cooperation was decisive to the success of the revolutions in both countries and fundamental to their special solidarity and comprehensive partnership, the article said.



It called on all units in Laos to raise public awareness of the above occasions and organise lively events and movements to celebrate them./.