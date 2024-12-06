Lao national defence ministry continues to cultivate Laos-Vietnam special relationship

Lao Minister of National Defence Khamlieng Uthakaysone receives a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos led by Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Minister of National Defence Khamlieng Uthakaysone on December 5 said that his ministry will continue to cultivate the Laos-Vietnam special relationship when he received a delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos led by Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam.

The Vietnamese delegation came to congratulate Uthakaysone on his appointment as Minister of National Defence and extend greetings on the occasion of Laos' 49th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2024).

The minister expressed his profound thanks to the Vietnamese Party, State, military, and people for their wholehearted, effective and timely support and assistance given to their Lao counterparts during the struggle for national liberation in the past as well as the current national construction and defence. He also expressed his delight to see positive results of the two countries’ relations, particularly between their defence ministries.

He vowed to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché to effectively implement agreements reached by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and the two countries, as well as the protocols and cooperation plans between the two ministries.

For his part, Tam praised Laos for its recent accomplishments and expressed optimism about its better future under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Highlighting the robust cooperation between the two defence ministries, Tam described it as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, contributing to maintaining stability, security, and development in both countries.

He called for continued collaboration in information sharing, experience exchange, training, and combating cross-border crimes and hostile forces.

He said the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos will remain a strong bridge to advance the partnership between the two ministries and nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and States./.