Lao media spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit

Lao media on December 5 and 6 gave extensive coverage of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

All newspapers affirmed that the visit not only reflects the friendship of the Party, Government and people of Vietnam to the Party, Government and people of Laos and support for the Lao NA in successfully hosting the summit, but also contributes to consolidating and deepening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, the two States and the two peoples.

Major Lao newspapers such as Pasaxon, the organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRD) Central Committee, PathetLao, a publication of the Laos News Agency KPL and Lao Phatthana newspaper ran articles and photos on the activities of NA Chairman Hue and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA in Laos, including talks between Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane and his meetings with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

The Lao National Radio and Lao National Television have also devoted significant broadcast time to cover the activities of Hue and the high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA in recent days. Both agencies said that the visit contributes to not only the success of the summit and promoting parliamentary cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, but also enhancing collaboration in other fields such as socio-economic development, investment, education, healthcare and tourism between the two countries./.