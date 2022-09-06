Lao media highlights remarks by Vietnamese, Lao leaders on special anniversary

Major newspapers of Laos, including Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, and Vientiane Times, on September 6 highlighted the interviews leaders of Vietnam and Laos granted to the two countries' media on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022).



Pasaxon (People) posted the full text of the interviews by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, underlining the formation of the Vietnam-Laos special relationship and the significance of the bilateral diplomatic ties.



They also spotlighted major achievements of bilateral partnership, and measures to promote the ties in the future.



Meanwhile, Vientiane Times frontpaged an article titled "The President (Thongloun Sisoulith) emphasises importance of Laos-Vietnam diplomatic relations".



The article highlights that the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Laos and Vietnam is an event of great historical significance, a result of the political and diplomatic struggle coupled with the military actions of Lao and Vietnamese peoples, which brought the final victory to both Laos and Vietnam.



President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong always considered the great friendship, special solidarity, and the combatant alliance between the two countries as a strength leading to all victories of the Lao revolution. This has created a heritage of great friendship and special solidarity between the two countries that have been remembered and honoured, according to the article.



Vientiane Times also quoted President Thongloun Sisoulith as calling on both countries to further bolster their cooperation and mutual support, and both governments to effectively implement reached agreements, building a shared borderline of peace, stability and creating a favourable conditions for travelling and trade activities in the border.



The same day, Pasaxon also ran the full text of Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on the objective and scientific factors affecting the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the messages that the two countries wish to extend to domestic and international public through jointly organising a series of activities within the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year.



The national radio and television over the recent days have also continuously broadcast news and talks about the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries over the past six decades./.