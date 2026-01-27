Lao media highlights President Thongloun’s Vietnam visit

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith before their talks. Photo: VNA

Lao media on January 26 carried extensive coverage affirming that the state visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith from January 26-27 will deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam.

Articles published by Pasaxon, the online newspaper of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), and Pathetlao, the electronic outlet of the Lao News Agency (KPL), noted that the visit is President Thongloun Sisoulith’s first overseas trip since his election as General Secretary of the 12th LPRP earlier this month. This, they said, vividly underscores the unique and unparalleled special relationship between Laos and Vietnam. The timing of the visit, shortly after both countries successfully held their respective Party congresses, was described as particularly meaningful, allowing the two sides to review recent cooperation and map out future directions.

The article posted on Pathetlao - the electronic outlet of the Lao News Agency (KPL). Photo: VNA

According to the reports, Laos–Vietnam relations have continued to be nurtured and deepened across all fields. Political ties remain marked by strong mutual trust at the highest level, while diplomacy, defence and security continue to serve as firm pillars of bilateral relations. Two-way trade has posted impressive growth, and strategic cooperation projects have been implemented effectively. Both sides reaffirmed their shared determination to strengthen the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion” between the two countries.

Looking ahead, the two Party General Secretaries agreed to maintain the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two Parties and States, as well as among ministries, sectors and localities. They also committed to improving the quality of cooperation and deepening strategic collaboration, enhancing close coordination in defence and security, creating favourable conditions to accelerate economic connectivity, particularly by expediting the early implementation of the Vientiane–Hanoi expressway project. Other commitments include stepping up communication and education among the two countries' people, especially younger generations, to deepen understanding of the origins, values and historical significance of the special Laos–Vietnam relationship.

The articles added that both sides will continue preparations for the Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam Solidarity Year 2027, marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Laos–Vietnam Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

They also reported that on this occasion, LPRP General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his re-election as General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and expressed sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the Party, State and people of fraternal Vietnam for their consistent support and assistance to Laos in the past struggle for national salvation as well as in the current cause of national protection, construction and development./.