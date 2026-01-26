Lao media highlights message of steadfastness, renewal from Vietnam’s Party Congress

A view of the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Laos’s mainstream media has continued to carry articles praising the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).



Articles published by Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, and Pathetlao, the country’s national news agency, affirmed that the 14th Congress concluded with great success.



The reports noted that the big event elected the 14th CPV Central Committee and its Politburo and Secretariat. To Lam, General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee, was unanimously re-elected as General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee.



According to the articles, the Congress adopted documents submitted by the 13th Central Committee and approved major plans, policies, orientations, key tasks and strategic breakthroughs aimed at building and developing the nation in a rapid and sustainable manner, while firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the new situation.



It identified socio-economic development and environmental protection as central tasks; party building as the key priority; cultural and human development as the foundation; strengthened defence and security alongside proactive diplomacy and international integration as regular and essential tasks; and breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as the central driving force for development.



The Lao media outlets quoted General Secretary Lam as underscoring that the spirit of “steadfastness” represents political mettle, continuation of historical traditions and lessons drawn from the Doi moi (Renewal) process, and a strong commitment by the Party to consistently uphold national independence associated with socialism, pursue self-reliance, self-resilience, and self-strengthening, place national and ethnic interests above all else, and put the well-being and happiness of the people at the centre of development.



At the same time, the spirit of “renewal,” the articles noted, is an imperative of the times, as without innovation and reform there can be no breakthroughs, competitiveness or development.



The articles concluded that the successful 14th National Congress of the CPV reflects the confidence, determination and renewed development vision of Vietnam./.