Lao, Cuban, Nicaraguan leaders offer condolences to Vietnam over typhoon consequences

Many houses are submerged in Ha Tinh Province. Photo: VNA

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has sent a message of sympathy to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, expressing solidarity following the widespread destruction caused by Typhoon Bualoi, which battered northern and central Vietnam and left casualties, property and crop losses.

Laos will always stand with the Vietnamese Party, Government and people in any circumstances, he said, believing that under the Party’s leadership and the Government’s close directions, Vietnam would quickly overcome difficulties and restore stability in affected areas.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel also cabled condolences to the Vietnamese people.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Co-President Rosario Murillo sent letters of condolences to Party General Secretary To Lam and State President Luong Cuong.

Miguel Mejía, General Secretary of the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU), extended condolences to the Communist Party of Vietnam and General Secretary Lam.

On the same day, Laos Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane also sent a message of sympathy to Vietnamese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung./.