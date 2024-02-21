Lao Cai takes drastic measures to curb forest fires

At a meeting with Chairman of the Lao Cai People's Committee Trinh Xuan Truong (2nd from right) on Sa Pa's efforts to contain the spread of forest fires within the local Hoang Lien National Park (Photo: VNA)

The northern mountainous province of Lao Cai has taken urgent actions to contain the spread of forest fires within the local Hoang Lien National Park in Sa Pa town and to mitigate potential risks at the scene.

The rugged terrain, rocky cliffs, high mountains, challenging access routes, and strong winds have significantly hindered the deployment of firefighting forces to the affected areas. By 2 pm on February 20, initial estimates suggested that the fires had ravaged approximately 25 hectares of land. Close to 840 personnel, including 640 directly engaged in firefighting operations, have been mobilised.



In a bid to proactively manage the firefighting endeavours and minimise the adverse impacts of the forest fires, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Trinh Xuan Truong issued an urgent directive on February 20, requesting Sa Pa swiftly mobilise all available resources curb the blazes and ensure the utmost safety of all firefighting personnel involved. He also instructed the town to promptly report to the provincial People's Committee when needed for additional support.



The wildfires first came to the authorities’ notice in the early afternoon on February 19, with nearly 400 personnel immediately sent to the scene. However, due to the high-altitude location, dense ground cover, and erratic winds, firefighting efforts encountered myriad challenges, leading to rapid fire spread.



According to the provincial meteorological and hydrological station, on February 20, temperatures in many areas continued to rise, with westward dry and hot winds picking up pace and daytime humidity levels ranging from 45% to 50%.



This prevailing windy condition is anticipated to persist until February 23./.