Lao Cai resumes travel through border gate with China

A ceremony marking the resumption of travel across the border was held at the Lao Cai - Hekou international border gate in the northern border province of Lao Cai on January 8, after three years of hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Accordingly, the gate will be open for holders of ordinary passports or border resident pass to travel between Lao Cai and Yunnan province of China from 7am-10pm daily (Hanoi time).

At the event, the organising board presented flowers to 30 tourists and residents from Hekou.



Vietnamese residents and drivers going from Lao Cai to China must follow pandemic prevention and control measures in line with regulations of the host country.



The Kim Thanh international border gate No. II will be open from 7 am to 7pm daily (Hanoi time) for drivers transporting goods through the gate./.